Child, 3 Women Killed As Dumper Truck Falls On Labourers In Gujarat

A dumper truck carrying sand overturned and fell on a group of labourers in Banaskantha district, resulting in four deaths.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

Palanpur: Four individuals, including three women and a toddler, were crushed to death when a dumper truck carrying sand overturned and fell on a group of labourers in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Khengarpura village in the district on Saturday evening when road construction work was underway, they said.

The dumper tried to make its way through a narrow passage and overturned, falling on a group of labourers engaged in the road construction work, Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Varotariya said. It took nearly two hours to pull out the women and the child trapped under the truck with the help of cranes and bulldozers, officials said.

The four persons were then rushed to a government hospital where they were declared dead, the officials said. Jaideep Trivedi, medical officer at the government hospital in Tharad, said four persons were brought dead to the hospital.

The police were informed and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem, he said. The deceased have been identified as Renukaben Ganawa (24), Sonalben Ninama (22), Ilaben Bhabhor (40) and Rudra (2), according to officials.

