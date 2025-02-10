ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Four Children Among Five Drown In Lake

Five people drowned in a lake in the Patan district of Gujarat on Sunday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 7:11 AM IST

Patan: Four children and a woman drowned in a lake in Patan district of Gujarat on Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Vadavali village in Chanasma taluka, a Patan police control room official said. The deceased prima facie were goatherds.

"One of the five persons slipped and fell into the lake while goats were grazing near the lake. Others jumped into the water but all of them drowned," the police official said.

Villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the five, including four children, out of the lake and rushed them to Chanasma community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Chanasma talathi Jayanti Parmar confirmed the incident. According to police, the 108 ambulance received an emergency call at around 8 pm. The deceased were identified as Simran Sipahi (13), Mehra Malek (9), Abdul Malek (10), Sohail Qureshi (16) and Firoza Malek (32), the official said.

Read More

  1. Four Drown In Andhra Pradesh Beach Tragedy
  2. Four Of Family Drown In Kerala's Bharathapuzha River
  3. Two Drown As Car Plunges Into Canal In Bhopal While Making Reel

Patan: Four children and a woman drowned in a lake in Patan district of Gujarat on Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Vadavali village in Chanasma taluka, a Patan police control room official said. The deceased prima facie were goatherds.

"One of the five persons slipped and fell into the lake while goats were grazing near the lake. Others jumped into the water but all of them drowned," the police official said.

Villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the five, including four children, out of the lake and rushed them to Chanasma community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Chanasma talathi Jayanti Parmar confirmed the incident. According to police, the 108 ambulance received an emergency call at around 8 pm. The deceased were identified as Simran Sipahi (13), Mehra Malek (9), Abdul Malek (10), Sohail Qureshi (16) and Firoza Malek (32), the official said.

Read More

  1. Four Drown In Andhra Pradesh Beach Tragedy
  2. Four Of Family Drown In Kerala's Bharathapuzha River
  3. Two Drown As Car Plunges Into Canal In Bhopal While Making Reel

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJARAT DROWNING CASECHILDREN DROWN IN LAKEPATAN DISTRICTGUJARAT LATEST TRAGEDYGUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.