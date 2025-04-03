ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Court Sentences Man To 3210 Days In Jail For Not Paying Alimony To Estranged Wife

The accused arrested from the Mumbai airport over a lookout notice, has been given a discount in the sentence if he pays the maintenance.

A court in Gujarat's Bardoli court has sentenced a man to 3210 days imprisonment for failing to pay alimony to his wife and children.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Bardoli/Surat: A court in Gujarat's Bardoli court has sentenced a man to 3210 days imprisonment for failing to pay alimony to his wife and children.

The court however said that the sentence of the accused, who was arrested at the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Zambia, will be given a discount in the sentence if he pays the maintenance towards the family. The accused was arrested from Mumbai airport on the basis of a lookout notice.

It is learnt that the accused Deepakbhai Prajapati of Nandurbar, Maharashtra was married to Jigyashaben Prajapati of Surali village of Bardoli. The two have two children. But due to domestic disputes, Jigyasaben came to her maternal home with her children and started living separately from her husband.

In 2010, Jigyasaben filed an application in the court for maintenance (Jhara Bhatta). In 2019, the court ordered the husband to pay Rs 8,500 monthly for maintenance. After the accused failed to pay the maintenance, the court ordered the husband to pay a total of Rs 9,14,883 alimony of 107 months and Rs 1,00,000 for mental harassment and house rent of Rs 1,69,500.

Recently, Jigyasaben came to know that the court had issued a lookout notice on her husband and Deepakbhai was arrested from Mumbai airport. When Deepakbhai was presented in the court, he refused to pay the amount on which the court sentenced him to simple imprisonment of 3210 days.

