Gujarat Court Orders Life Term To Man In 3-Yr-Old's Rape Case In 6 Months

Valsad: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced a man for raping a three-year-old girl in August 2024 in Gujarat's Valsad district, to imprisonment until his last breath. Also, the court has fined him Rs 50,000.

In this case, the police had filed a chargesheet within nine days and the court set an example of prompt and exemplary action by sentencing the accused within six months.

The girl was raped by her neighbour in Umragam area of ​​​​Valsad district on August 27 at around 3.30 pm. The convict had fled after the incident.

When the incident was reported at Umargam police station at 6 pm, police had immediately registered a case and sent the victim for medical examination. After this, Valsad Police set up a special team to arrest the accused and provide speedy justice to the victim and her family.

An operation was launched by a team of Valsad Police Crime Branch, Special Operations Group and special officers. Investigations revealed that the convict had fled to Jharkhand after committing the crime and was arrested by the Valsad Crime Branch from Maharashtra after three days.

Along with this, the SIT collected forensic, medical, technical and witness evidence and presented a 470-page chargesheet in the special POCSO court. A case was registered under section 65(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 2023 and sections 4, 5(M), 6, 8 of the POCSO Act.

On March 24, the special POCSO court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment till the last breath. A fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed and an order has been issued to provide compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the victim.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi has congratulated the entire Valsad Police team for this prompt and fair action. This case has been described as an excellent example of the efficiency of Gujarat Police. He said that Valsad Police have done a commendable work by making the best use of three newly enacted laws - Indian Code of Judicial Procedure, Indian Civil Protection Code and Indian Evidence Act.