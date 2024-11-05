Gujarat Cop Dies, 2 Constables Injured While Chasing SUV Smuggling Ilegal Liquor

Surendranagar: A cop of the state monitoring cell was killed and two constables injured in a road accident while attempting to stop an SUV that allegedly was smuggling illegal liquor in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday.

It has been learnt that PSI JM Pathan got a tip-off about a consignment of illegal liquor being brought from outside Gujarat. After which, a roadblock was set up ahead of Kathada village on the stretch from Dasada to Patdi at 2.30 pm. Soon an SUV allegedly loaded with illegal liquor bypassed the roadblock without halting.

The PSI and his team immediately chased the SUV on a Fortuner. Meanwhile, a trailer suddenly came between the two vehicles, causing Pathan to crash into its rear end. He got severe head injuries and was shifted to Dasada PSC Centre and then referred to Viramgam Government Hospital, where he died. Two constables were also injured. A case has been registered at Dasada police station regarding the incident.

Surendranagar District Police Chief Girish Kumar Pandya has formed four technical teams under the direction of DYSP J.D. Purohit and CCTV cameras are being examined. The local police team including LCB and SOG have also joined in the investigation.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress president Manish Doshi said, "The way the liquor smugglers killed the PSI a living example of poor law and order situation and also reveals how ruthless the liquor smugglers have become."

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said, "PSI JM Pathan, a promising officer of the State Monitoring Cell, has died in a tragic road accident while trying to catch a suspicious vehicle loaded with liquor on Dashada-Patdi. Gujarat Police have lost a dedicated officer who laid down his life in the fight against liquor ban."