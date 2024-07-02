Gujarat Contractor Association Demands Justice After Kanubhai Patel Blames Officials In Suicide Note

Hyderabad: The Gujarat Contractor Association has demanded stringent laws to prevent corruption in Gujarat and across the country.

This comes after Kanubhai Patel, a contractor involved in the road construction business, died by suicide on June 15 and in his suicide note, he accused two officials of mentally torturing him by withholding his dues.

On July 2, a programme was organised by the Gujarat Contractors Association to pay tribute to Kanubhai Patel and present the petition to the Chief Minister.

Gujarat Contractor Association's Arvind Patel said, "We will submit a petition to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi demanding strict action against those responsible. Justice should be given to the victim's family and no such incident should happen in future."

However, regarding the collusion of contractors and officials, Arvind Patel said "the government should issue a circular to stop corruption, only then the country and Gujarat will improve."

About 500 contractors of Gujarat Contractor Association were present in this meeting. The Gujarat Contractor Association and the family members of Kanubhai Patel submitted a petition to the Patel and Sanghvi.

Kanubhai Patel, a native of Khambha village of Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar district and a contractor by profession, had written a suicide note addressed to Chief Minister. His note stated that he did not receive his dues for 12 months leading to which he was suffering from financial crisis.

"Even after several face to face meetings for the bill and many pleas, the progress of the work has slowed down as I have not received the money. Moreover notices have been given to start work and money has not been forthcoming, and staff have been scattered due to not being able to pay my staff," his note read.

"Now a situation has been created where on one side there is no money and on the other side they are forcing the work to continue. It is very difficult to run due to lack of money for staff, machinery, diesel, maintenance etc. There is no other way, I have taken this step due to non-payment of money despite many efforts and many requests. Further to write that, I have done work for Shree Ram Builders Lunawada earlier. Shri Ram Builders has not given me the money for that too", it added.

Police said, he wrote that he took to end his life as he had no other option due to financial crisis as he didn't get the money for the work he had done. In the suicide note, the names of the contractors and officials of the Kapdwanj Road Building Department have also been mentioned and it has been stated that they all forced him to take this step, they said.

Kapdwanj DySP V.N. Solanki said police found Kanubhai's body with his face covered, hanging from a tree branch.

Police arrested six accused including two officials from the Road and Building department and four contractors for forcing him to suicide.