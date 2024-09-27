Gujarat Congress Seeks Justice For 6-Year-old Girl, Who Was Molested and Killed

Dahod (Gujarat): The Gujarat Congress has demanded that justice should be given to a six-year-old girl, who was molested and killed by the school principal.

Jeniben Thummar has written a letter to Dahod District Collector Yogesh Nirgude in connection with the case. The Congress hit out at the ruling BJP and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

On September 19, the body of the girl was found inside a school in Toyani village of Singwad tehsil in Dahod district. According to sources, the girl had gone to the school and did not return home.

"The girl's kin searched for the child. She was found in an unconscious state. The girl was rushed to the Singwad government hospital and then was referred to Limkheda government hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital, declared the girl dead on arrival," sources added.

The post-mortem was conducted at the hospital in Dahod and it was revealed that the girl died due to suffocation. The Gujarat Police registered a case of murder at the Randhikur police station, sources said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dahod Rajdeep Singh Jhala visited the Limkheda government hospital and inspected the spot. The Gujarat Police has formed 10 teams to probe the incident. The teams comprise Child Welfare Officers. Other teams including the dog squad, finger experts and forensics visited the spot and probed the incident, they added.

According to sources, the girl was sent to the school along with the school principal in his car. "The police spoke to the deceased's friends and found that the girl did not attend the school. This was also ratified by the class teacher. The police found that the girl was found in an unconscious condition after the school was over. We found that the girl was found sleeping in the car of the principal," sources added.

Sources further said that the accused Acharya Govind Nath misled the police. Nath told the Gujarat Police that he took the girl to the school but later she ran away. He further said that he attended the school and upon reaching home, found that the girl was missing.

The Police then used third degree following which Nath confessed to the crime, sources added. The accused molested the child and he pressed her mouth after which she fell unconscious and was taken to the school. The accused then kept the minor girl in the car till the school was over and then kept her in front of the classroom and kept her schoolbag and slippers outside the school.