Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil Resigns After By-Poll Rout

Ahmedabad: Congress' Gujarat State President Shaktisinh Gohil resigned from his post after the party's rout in the by-elections at Kadi and Visavadar Assembly constituencies.

Gohil, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, took moral responsibility for his Congress' dismal performance in the by-polls and resigned as the state president of the party. The party has appointed Shailesh Parmar as its state president for Gujarat.

In a post on X, Gohil wrote, "I am very proud to be a disciplined soldier of India's oldest and certainly India's best political party. I have worked hard and always tried to give my best to my party. Unfortunately, today we have not been able to succeed. We have lost the Visavadar and Kadi by-elections. I appreciate, acknowledge and am grateful for the continued support and cooperation I have received from Congress President Mallikarjun Khargeji, our visionary leader Rahul Gandhiji, Organization General Secretary Venugopalji and of course our dynamic Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnikji".

He added, "The guidance of Rajivji and Soniaji has been the biggest blessing of my life which has shaped me as a person and a public servant and I will always be grateful to them. In the true spirit of our Congress Party and its glorious tradition, I have accepted moral responsibility and resigned from the post of Gujarat Congress President a few hours ago. I thank all the leaders of our party, the excellent Babbar Sher workers of our party, my well-wishers, the media and all others. Gratitude to the people for their support and faith in me. I believe that our party is more important than any post or person. I will definitely remain a disciplined soldier of the Congress. Always".

On Sunday, 40 district presidents were announced to strengthen the Congress in Gujarat. Two and a half months ago, senior leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had called after the party's national convention had expressed confidence that the Congress will come to power in Gujarat in 2027. Discontent has been growing in the Gujarat Congress for the last one month with Gohil losing his grip on party workers.