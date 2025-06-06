Gujarat Cong Leader Held For 'Misleading' And 'Morale Breaking' Posts On Operation Sindoor

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress general secretary Rajesh Soni was arrested on Friday and charged under a tough section of the BNS for allegedly uploading "misleading" as well as "morale breaking" content on a social media platform related to 'Operation Sindoor', police said.

After registration of an FIR on Thursday, the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID arrested Soni over his controversial posts on the operation launched by Indian armed forces last month to destroy terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK, said Superintendent of Police (CID-Cyber Crime) Bharatsinh Tank.

Soni has been accused of breaking defence personnel's morale and putting India's sovereignty in danger through misleading posts on Facebook, said Tank.

The Congress leader has been booked under sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 353(1)(a) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the SP.