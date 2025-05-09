Amid India-Pakistan Conflict, Gujarat CM Reviews Preparedness In Border Districts

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday took stock of the preparedness of the border districts during a meeting amid India-Pakistan tension.

Minister of state for home, chief secretary and senior secretary were present at the meeting. Collectors and superintendents of police gave details of the security arrangements in their respective districts through video conference.

Patel reviewed and gave suggestions about evacuation plans in border villages, civil protection activities in emergency, health services and maintaining communication network systems. He acknowledged the efforts of Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF to safeguard the border areas of the state.

The Chief Minister also received information about the advance security arrangements being made in their districts from the administrative machinery, police and other district officials through video conference in respect of 18 districts in Gujarat which have been put on high alert and are connected with Pakistan including sea, land and air border.

He reached the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Friday morning and in the presence of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi and chief secretary Pankaj Joshi, received detailed information about the entire situation of the state including the border areas of Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan and Jamnagar districts.

He gave clear guidelines to keep the control rooms and emergency operation centers of all the districts continuously functional, especially in the current situation.

He also instructed officials to check alternative means of telecommunication and contact like hotline and satellite phones to ensure contact in emergency situations. the CM directed to ensure preparations for civil protection, identification of safe places and houses and adequate availability of food, water and other resources.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned districts and authorities to make adequate storage of these things as a precaution so that there is no problem in the supply of essential commodities and fuels like petrol-diesel to the citizens.

The Chief Minister also directed in the review meeting that the Health and Transport Departments should also be ready to deal with any critical situation with full arrangements and manpower.

He also gave clear instructions to the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to identify sensitive areas and check the mobilization and warning system.

Patel also suggested launching a public awareness campaign so that fear or panic is not spread among the people in the wrong way and people are not misled by rumours. He also requested the people to pay attention to the official information and news given on the authorised social media platforms of various departments of the government.

He said as soon as information is received about any suspicious activities, objects or persons, especially in the border areas or villages, the administration should immediately take immediate action by being on alert mode.