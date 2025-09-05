Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Highlights State's Strong Global Positioning While Interacting With Diplomats

Gandhinagar: In an interactive session with diplomats and heads of missions in New Delhi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the state's strong global positioning, noting that the state has attracted USD 69 billion in FDI and contributes 27 per cent to India's exports, establishing itself as a hub of robust global connectivity, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In this session, the Chief Minister said that, inspired by the Prime Minister, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which began in 2003, has grown into a resounding success. As a result, Gujarat has moved beyond its image as a commercial state and is now progressing towards becoming a hub of the new-age industry.

He added that with industries in futuristic sectors such as AI, Spacetech, Fintech, Semiconductors, Defence and Aerospace, EVs, and Green Energy, Gujarat has emerged as a pioneering state for the country, the statement said.

Further, according to the statement, CM said that, under the leadership and guidance of the PM, over the last two decades, Gujarat has become a shining symbol of growth, stability, and opportunity. Moreover, it has also established itself as a trusted partner for global investors.

He said that, by providing policy-driven governance, an investor-friendly environment, and well-structured infrastructure, Gujarat has become the best destination for foreign investors. The Chief Minister emphasised that connectivity and the industrial ecosystem are Gujarat's strengths.

With the country's longest coastline, 49 ports, and a multimodal transport network under PM Gati Shakti, Gujarat has secured a leading position in logistics and exports. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat contributes 18 per cent to the country's industrial output, the statement added.

Explaining the role of VGRC, the Chief Minister said that this initiative will expand the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit into every region of the state, empower MSMEs, and promote regionally balanced development. He extended a warm invitation to the diplomatic community and partner nations to align with the VGRC theme, "Regional Aspirations, Global Ambitions", to participate with Gujarat in building inclusive, innovative, and sustainable economies, and to join in trade, investment, technology, and cultural exchanges through the upcoming Regional Conferences.

On this occasion, Shri Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that "The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences are an important step following the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and will serve as a platform to showcase regional strengths, promote grassroots development, and align local aspirations with the broad vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and Viksit Gujarat @2047."

He praised the Gujarat government's latest initiative of VGRC and expressed confidence that this new platform will generate equal enthusiasm among investors. Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das, Principal Secretary (Industries) Mamta Verma, and Joint Secretary of the Economic Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs PS Gangadhar also delivered relevant addresses. Senior diplomats, as well as officials from the central and state governments, also participated in this interactive session.

