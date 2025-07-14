Gujarat: Cattle Breeders' Protest Against Sabar Dairy Turns Violent; Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Crowd

Sabarkantha: Thousands of farmers and cattle breeders held a massive protest outside the Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Sabar Dairy) in Gujarat on Monday, demanding a 25% increase in milk procurement prices.
The protest first began as a peaceful sit-in on the Himmatnagar-Talod Highway, but it turned violent after the protesters stormed the dairy premises, broke the main gate, and vandalised the dairy’s property.
Several people were also injured in a stone-pelting incident, prompting police to fire tear gas shells and use force to disperse the crowd. However, authorities said no serious injuries were reported, and the situation was under control.
Angered by the decreased prices, the farmers and cattle rearers from across Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts also blocked the highway.
Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been enforced around the dairy premises, turning the area into a fortress. But, despite these measures, tensions escalated.
“Milk price hikes are usually expected in June or July, but this year, no adjustment has been announced,” said one of the protesters. “There is a lot of anger among the cattle breeders against the board of directors of Sabar Dairy,” he said.
Bayad MLA Dhavalsinh Zala extended his support to the cattle breeders. “Their concerns about fair compensation need to be addressed,” he said.
