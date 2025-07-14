ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Cattle Breeders' Protest Against Sabar Dairy Turns Violent; Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Crowd

Sabarkantha: Thousands of farmers and cattle breeders held a massive protest outside the Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Sabar Dairy) in Gujarat on Monday, demanding a 25% increase in milk procurement prices.

The protest first began as a peaceful sit-in on the Himmatnagar-Talod Highway, but it turned violent after the protesters stormed the dairy premises, broke the main gate, and vandalised the dairy’s property.

Several people were also injured in a stone-pelting incident, prompting police to fire tear gas shells and use force to disperse the crowd. However, authorities said no serious injuries were reported, and the situation was under control.

Angered by the decreased prices, the farmers and cattle rearers from across Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts also blocked the highway.