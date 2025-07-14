ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Cattle Breeders' Protest Against Sabar Dairy Turns Violent; Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Crowd

Several people were also injured in a stone-pelting incident, prompting police to fire tear gas shells and use force to disperse the crowd.

Gujarat: Cattle Breeders' Protest Against Sabar Dairy Turns Violent; Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Crowd
Gujarat: Cattle Breeders' Protest Against Sabar Dairy Turns Violent; Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Crowd (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sabarkantha: Thousands of farmers and cattle breeders held a massive protest outside the Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Sabar Dairy) in Gujarat on Monday, demanding a 25% increase in milk procurement prices.

The protest first began as a peaceful sit-in on the Himmatnagar-Talod Highway, but it turned violent after the protesters stormed the dairy premises, broke the main gate, and vandalised the dairy’s property.

Several people were also injured in a stone-pelting incident, prompting police to fire tear gas shells and use force to disperse the crowd. However, authorities said no serious injuries were reported, and the situation was under control.

Angered by the decreased prices, the farmers and cattle rearers from across Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts also blocked the highway.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been enforced around the dairy premises, turning the area into a fortress. But, despite these measures, tensions escalated.

“Milk price hikes are usually expected in June or July, but this year, no adjustment has been announced,” said one of the protesters. “There is a lot of anger among the cattle breeders against the board of directors of Sabar Dairy,” he said.

Bayad MLA Dhavalsinh Zala extended his support to the cattle breeders. “Their concerns about fair compensation need to be addressed,” he said.

Read More

  1. BKU Leader Tikait Accuses Centre Of Going Back On Promises At Farmers’ Mahakumbh
  2. Woman Empowers Over 500 Women Through Animal Husbandry; Becomes A Lesson In Bihar's School Books

Sabarkantha: Thousands of farmers and cattle breeders held a massive protest outside the Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Sabar Dairy) in Gujarat on Monday, demanding a 25% increase in milk procurement prices.

The protest first began as a peaceful sit-in on the Himmatnagar-Talod Highway, but it turned violent after the protesters stormed the dairy premises, broke the main gate, and vandalised the dairy’s property.

Several people were also injured in a stone-pelting incident, prompting police to fire tear gas shells and use force to disperse the crowd. However, authorities said no serious injuries were reported, and the situation was under control.

Angered by the decreased prices, the farmers and cattle rearers from across Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts also blocked the highway.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been enforced around the dairy premises, turning the area into a fortress. But, despite these measures, tensions escalated.

“Milk price hikes are usually expected in June or July, but this year, no adjustment has been announced,” said one of the protesters. “There is a lot of anger among the cattle breeders against the board of directors of Sabar Dairy,” he said.

Bayad MLA Dhavalsinh Zala extended his support to the cattle breeders. “Their concerns about fair compensation need to be addressed,” he said.

Read More

  1. BKU Leader Tikait Accuses Centre Of Going Back On Promises At Farmers’ Mahakumbh
  2. Woman Empowers Over 500 Women Through Animal Husbandry; Becomes A Lesson In Bihar's School Books

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SABAR DAIRYGUJARATPROTEST AT SABAR DAIRY GUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.