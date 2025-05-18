ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Businessman Kidnapped In Udaipur, Rescued Within 18 hours; Five Held

Udaipur: A Gujarati businessman kidnapped from Rajasthan's Udaipur district was eventually rescued within 18 hours. Mukesh Kumar Joshi, who was kidnapped from the Sayra police station area of ​​the district, was rescued safely. Jodhpur Range's Cobra team, along with the District Special Team (DST) Balotra, were involved in this rescue operation.

Police arrested five criminals after a 500 km-long chase. The arrested accused were the residents of Sirohi, Jodhpur, Jalore and Pali districts. The car involved in the incident has been recovered from the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal informed that the arrested accused include Prakash Kumar (Wateda, Sirohi), Kuldeep Singh (Pipar, Jodhpur), Durgesh Singh (Pipar), Amit Gehlot (Jalore) and Surpal Singh (Pali). Several criminal cases have been registered against the gang in the past as well, Goyal said.

The SP further added that Surat resident businessman, Mukesh Joshi, was returning with his sister, Pushpa, after consulting a doctor on Thursday evening (May 15). At the same time, the miscreants stopped their car at Padrada crossing and kidnapped Mukesh. Pushpa reached home and informed the family. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Sayra police station.