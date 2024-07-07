ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Building Collapse: 7 killed, Many Feared Trapped As Rescue Operation Underway

Published : Jul 7, 2024, 7:34 AM IST

Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot saidA woman was rescued soon after the collapse, the body of three others was pulled out by night. According to him, many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working. The estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris

Surat (Gujarat): Seven people were killed and around six to seven are still feared to be trapped for over 12 hours after a multi-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat on Saturday amid heavy rain for many days. A woman was rescued soon after the collapse, the body of three others was pulled out by night, Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

The rescue operation is underway by the SDRF and NDRF teams where a six-storey building. "Rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and NDRF teams. According to the information that was received, 6-7 people are trapped and three bodies have been retrieved. One person is injured and has been rescued," Commissioner of Police, Surat, Anupam Gehlot said.

Further information is awaited. Earlier on Saturday, the six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area in Gujarat. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty at the time of the incident.

"A six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued who was trapped under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working. The estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris," Gehlot said. (With ANI inputs)

