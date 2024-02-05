Gujarat ATS Brings Islamic Preacher Azhari to Ahmedabad for Questioning on Hate Speech Charges

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday brought Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, arrested in an alleged hate speech case in Mumbai, to its office in Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, a Mumbai Court had granted Azhari's remand to Gujarat Police so that he could be taken to Junagarh for interrogation. The police had approached the court for Azhari's remand and a two-day transit remand was granted.

Azhari was arrested by Junagarh police and officers of the ATS from Ghatkopar in Mumbai yesterday and brought him to ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad today. From here, another team will take Azhari to Junagadh.

On the other hand, a case has been registered by Mumbai Police against the mob that had gathered outside Ghatkopar police station demanding Azhari's release.

Azhari's alleged hate speech was delivered at a programme on Narsingh Vidya Mandir ground near 'B' division police station in Junagarh on January 31. After a video of his speech went viral on social media, police swung into action.

Junagadh Police registered a case against Azhari along with two organisers of the programme and a probe was initiated. An FIR lodged in this connection named Azhari along with Muhammad Yusuf Malek and Azim Habib Odedara. A case has been registered against all three under sections 153(B), 505(2), 188 and 114 of the IPC.

The national spokesperson of All India Mjilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Waris Pathan sought justice for Azhari claiming he did not deliver any provocative speech.