ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Arrests Suspected Female Al-Qaeda Associate From Bengaluru

Ranchi: In a significant anti-terror operation, the Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a woman allegedly associated with the global terror outfit Al-Qaeda, from Karnataka capital Bengaluru, officials said.

According to Gujarat ATS, Shama Parveen was arrested from a rented house in Hebbal area of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Investigation revealed that Shama is originally a native of Koderma district of Jharkhand. She was living in Hyderabad and then Bengaluru for the last few years.

According to the Gujarat ATS, Shama shifted to Bengaluru four years ago to live in a rented house with her younger brother. Shama was propagating terrorist ideology through social media and was associated with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the ATS claimed.

Shama was on Gujarat ATS radar during the course of investigation to track individuals affiliated with terror outfits and dissemination of literature related to extremist ideology.

Shama's arrest comes months after the Jharkhand ATS in late April this year, busted a module of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir by arresting five of its members including a woman Shabnam Parveen from Wasseypur in Dhanbad. Shabnam's was the first arrest of a female suspected terrorist in Jharkhand. 20-year-old Shabnam is believed to be a key handler of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned terror outfit in India.