Gujarat ATS Arrests Suspected Female Al-Qaeda Associate From Bengaluru

Ranchi: In a significant anti-terror operation, the Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a woman allegedly associated with the global terror outfit Al-Qaeda, from Karnataka capital Bengaluru, officials said.
According to Gujarat ATS, Shama Parveen was arrested from a rented house in Hebbal area of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Investigation revealed that Shama is originally a native of Koderma district of Jharkhand. She was living in Hyderabad and then Bengaluru for the last few years.
According to the Gujarat ATS, Shama shifted to Bengaluru four years ago to live in a rented house with her younger brother. Shama was propagating terrorist ideology through social media and was associated with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the ATS claimed.
Shama was on Gujarat ATS radar during the course of investigation to track individuals affiliated with terror outfits and dissemination of literature related to extremist ideology.
Shama's arrest comes months after the Jharkhand ATS in late April this year, busted a module of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir by arresting five of its members including a woman Shabnam Parveen from Wasseypur in Dhanbad. Shabnam's was the first arrest of a female suspected terrorist in Jharkhand. 20-year-old Shabnam is believed to be a key handler of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned terror outfit in India.
Shocking Revelations From Shabnam's Mobile
According to Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha, Shabnam was not under suspicion initially.
“But when her mobile was examined, many objectionable material was found in it. Shabnam's phone contained documents related to jihadi ideology, anti-national messages, and information related to explosive material. The investigation also revealed that Shabnam was inciting not only her husband Ayan Javed, but also the people around her for jihad."
Besides Shabnum, Jharkhand ATS had arrested four other suspects including Shabnam's husband Ayan Javed, 2, Gulfam Hasan, 21, Mohammad Shahzad Alam, 20, and Ammar Yasar. All of them were arrested from Wasseypur and Bhuli areas of Dhanbad. Investigation revealed that all of them were part of the Jharkhand module of Hizb-ut-Tahrir and were in contact with foreign and Indian terrorist agents through the dark net.
Ammar Yasar, arrested by the Jharkhand ATS is said to have deep ties with the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen (IM). Ammar was arrested in 2014 from Jodhpur, Rajasthan as a suspected terrorist of Indian Mujahideen. After being released from jail, he again got involved in terrorist activities in 2024 and joined Hizb-ut-Tahrir according to the Jharkhand ATS.
