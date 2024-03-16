Gujarat ATS Arrests Odisha Man Over Bomb Threat emails

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) along has nabbed a man from Odisha for sending bomb threat mails and carrying out “26/11 like blasts” in the country, sources said.

It is learnt that the accused identified as 28-year-old Javed Ansar was nabbed by the Gujarat ATS with the assistance of Odisha Cyber Police based on technical evidence.

Sources in the Gujarat ATS said that ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Gujarat during which he launched various developmental projects, an unknown person sent mails to the ATS threatening to carry out “26/11-like blasts” in India and blow up government buildings.

Following the threat mail, security agencies were on high alert and a cas was lodged against an unknown person in the cyber crime police station.

In the threat mail received by the ATS and other security agencies on March 6, the miscreants said that “blasts like 26/11 are going to happen again in the entire country. My terrorists are ready. If you have the power, stop it”.

Gujarat ATS and Cyber Police tracked the mailer from Odisha on the basis of technical analysis. Sources said that the accused used to work in the garage for painting and polishing cars. The accused used to edit his pictures on social media with pictures of Don Dawood Ibrahim and terrorist Osama Bin Laden to give an impression that he was associated with a terrorist organization, sources said.

The accused had also created a fake email ID in the name an international terrorist, they said. At present, the police have arrested the accused and started further investigation.

KS Bhuva, PI, Cyber Crime said that during the subsequent interrogation, the accused said that the people around him were harassing him, due to which he was fed up and took such steps to scare people so that they would be afraid of him.