Drugs Worth Rs 1,814 Cr Seized from Factory at Bhopal's Bagarauda Industrial Area

The factory allegedly produced a highly addictive drug mephedrone or MD. ATS and NCB teams conducted the raid.

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed to have seized drugs worth Rs. 1814 crore from a factory in Bagarauda Industrial Area.

The factory allegedly produced a highly addictive drug mephedrone or MD as officials found a a huge quantity of MD and its raw materials on the operation site.

The investigation has been following the top drug dealers for three months, and NCB has been accumulating information about them.

According to officials, NCB first learnt about a large drug connection between Bhopal and Gujarat after the action in Delhi. Following this, the Gujarat ATS and Delhi NCB planned the action.

They said that the raid was linked to a recent seizure of 560 kg of cocaine in Delhi, which was allegedly smuggled from Phuket.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi praised the agencies' "tireless efforts" in combating drug smuggling.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse”

"The dedication of our law enforcement agencies is truly commendable. Let's continue to support them in their mission to make India a safest and healthier nation!”

