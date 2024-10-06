ETV Bharat / state

Drugs Worth Rs 1,814 Cr Seized from Factory at Bhopal's Bagarauda Industrial Area

Joint raids of ATS and NCB on drug manufacturing factory in Bhopal ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed to have seized drugs worth Rs. 1814 crore from a factory in Bagarauda Industrial Area.

The factory allegedly produced a highly addictive drug mephedrone or MD as officials found a a huge quantity of MD and its raw materials on the operation site.

The investigation has been following the top drug dealers for three months, and NCB has been accumulating information about them.

According to officials, NCB first learnt about a large drug connection between Bhopal and Gujarat after the action in Delhi. Following this, the Gujarat ATS and Delhi NCB planned the action.