Gujarat: 6 Including 3 Children Killed As Van Hits Parked Truck In Bharuch

Bharuch: At least six people, including three children, were killed and four others were injured in a road accident near Maganad in Gujarat's Bharuch district. The incident occurred late Monday night when a private van, carrying 10 passengers, collided with a truck that was parked on the highway.

Jambusar police station inspector AV Panamia said, "At around 10.45 pm, the Eco car, which was carrying people from Vedch and Panchakada villages of Jambusar Taluka, was travelling towards Bharuch. While passing near Maganad village, the vehicle rammed into the rear of a stationary truck. Locals rushed to the site and began rescue operations immediately after the crash.

"Six passengers died on the spot while four others received injuries. They were referred to a hospital in Jambusar," Panamia added.

The deceased have been identified as Jaydev Gohil (23), Saraswati Gohil (21), Hansa Jadav (35), Sandhya Jadav (11), Vivek Gohil (16), and Kirti Gohil (6). Four others, Nidhi Ganpat, Mital Ganpat, Ganpatbhai Rameshbhai, and Arvindbhai Raijibhai, sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

"The incident occurred on the Jambusar-Amod road, and an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the truck. The charges include sections 125 (rash or negligent acts that put human life at risk) and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. As of now, the truck driver remains at large," the police official added.

He further said, "Local authorities and police have launched a manhunt to nab the driver and further investigation into the incident is on."