Gujarat: 7 killed On Junagadh Somnath NH After Two Cars Collide head-on

Junagadh: Seven persons were killed after two cars collided head-on near Bhanduri village on the highway from Junagadh to Somnath in Gujarat on Monday. Police said two cars numbered GJ11.S 4416 and GJ11.CD 3064 collided fiercely near Bhanduri village of Malia taluka between 8 and 8:30 am.

Sources said the possibility of a CNG gas bottle blast in a car cannot be ruled out. Such a theory surfaced after a burnt body was found in the car. As soon as the accident was reported, 1-1 Ambulance 108 from Malia Galu and Keshod were sent to the spot. Some people who passed by the place where the accident happened said the mishap occurred when the driver of one of the two cars lost control, hit a divider and fell on the other road. Bodies of the deceased were sent to Malia Primary Health Center for post-mortem.