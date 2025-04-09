ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat : 65-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Child Abuse

The crime was committed three years ago, when the man lured the girl with berries and then assaulted her.

Gujarat : 65-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Child Abuse
Kalidas Hirabhai Koli Patel (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

Navsari: A 65-year-old man from Kalamatha village in Gandevi taluka in Gujarat has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for beating up an eight-year-old girl. The crime was committed three years ago, when the man, Kalidas Hirabhai Koli Patel, popularly known as Kalia Kaka in the village, lured the girl with berries and then assaulted her.

When the girl informed her family about what had occurred, her mother approached the police. A case was registered at Gandevi police station, and Kalidas was arrested shortly afterwards. He was subsequently sent to prison as the investigation commenced.

The trial was conducted at the Navsari Additional District and Sessions Court, which is a special court for child cases as well. Judge Tejas Brahmabhatt heard the testimony of the little girl, examined the medical reports, and heard the lengthy arguments of government attorney Ajay Kumar Taylor. After due consideration, the court convicted Kalidas and sentenced him to 20 years of hard jail time. He was also fined Rs 10,000.

Addressing journalists, the mother of the victim said, "The perpetrator of the suffering on my daughter has been given harsh punishment. I feel that my daughter has gotten justice at last." She further stated that the ruling gave hope and confidence in the law to many individuals.

