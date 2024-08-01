ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 16 Quacks Arrested From Clinics In Dindoli, Pandesara

These quacks had been running clinics in Pandesara and Dindoli. Without possessing valid degrees or licences, they prescribed medicines and gave injections to patients. Some of them had previously worked as compounders and had gained basic medical knowledge there.

Gujarat: 16 Quacks Arrested From Dindoli, Pandesara
Medicines recovered from clinics run by quacks (Etv Bharat Photo)

Surat: The Special Operations Group (SOG)of Surat have arrested 16 quacks after raiding clinics in Pandesara and Dindoli areas here on Thursday. Several injections, medicines and medical equipment were recovered from the clinics.

Surat SOG Police PI JT Sonara said a drive was launched today by the SOG Police and different teams were set up for raiding the clinics of Pandesara and Dindoli.

"During the searches, a total of 16 quacks, who operated as professionals, were arrested for playing with the lives of people. Among them, nine quacks were nabbed from Pandesara area and eight from Dindoli area," Sonara said.

According to police, these quacks had earlier worked as compounders and office assistants at hospitals or healthcare centres, where they learnt the basic knowledge of medicine. After which, they had opened their own clinics in Pandesara and Dindoli areas.

These quacks prescribed medicines and gave injections although they did not possess an MBBS degree. On information about this practice, raids were conducted and 16 quacks were arrested, police said.

"Legal action has been initiated against all of them for practicing medicine without possessing valid degrees or licences. They had been treating patients like professional doctors. Stocks of medicine, injections and medical equipment were seized from the clinics," an official added.

