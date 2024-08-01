ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 16 Quacks Arrested From Clinics In Dindoli, Pandesara

Surat: The Special Operations Group (SOG)of Surat have arrested 16 quacks after raiding clinics in Pandesara and Dindoli areas here on Thursday. Several injections, medicines and medical equipment were recovered from the clinics.

Surat SOG Police PI JT Sonara said a drive was launched today by the SOG Police and different teams were set up for raiding the clinics of Pandesara and Dindoli.

"During the searches, a total of 16 quacks, who operated as professionals, were arrested for playing with the lives of people. Among them, nine quacks were nabbed from Pandesara area and eight from Dindoli area," Sonara said.

According to police, these quacks had earlier worked as compounders and office assistants at hospitals or healthcare centres, where they learnt the basic knowledge of medicine. After which, they had opened their own clinics in Pandesara and Dindoli areas.