Gujarat: 150-Year-Old Ramzan Bazaar in Surat Symbolises Communal Harmony

Surat (Gujarat): As Muslims around the world celebrate Ramzan, Gujarat's Surat stepped out with a market for the holy month. In this Islamic month, the Rander area of Surat serves delicious dishes to the foodies. The market delights the people by offering a variety of dishes like Rangooni Paratha, Khawsa and Rangooni Kulfi.

The 150-year-old Bazaar which is organised during Ramzan every year marks the communal unity among people. Not only Muslims but people from other beliefs also come and enjoy food here every year and over the years, the footfall has only grown.

The food market including nearly 100 shops starts from the Rander Bus stand area, passes Panch Batti and then ends at the Teen Batti area in Rander. It starts at 3 pm and continues till 3 am. Ilyasbhai, a man who has been doing business in the market for three generations, said, "This shop was started by my grandfather. People from every religion visit the market as the dishes here attract them. The demand doubles in the month of Ramadan."

Ankit Bhai, a doctor by profession, said, "I have been coming to this market since childhood. I wait for the whole year when the Ramzan market will be organised, and any food lover waits for the arrival of the month of Ramzan. Various delicious dishes are available in this market only.”

During this month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. During Ramzan, those observing typically break their fast with a date and water. Then they'll enjoy an Iftar or a large meal in the evening. They'll have a pre-dawn meal, or Suhoor, to sustain themselves during the day-long fast.

