ETV Bharat / state

Pune Driver Latest GBS Fatality, Toll Rises To 7; Confirmed Case Tally At 167

The tally of suspected GBS cases climbed to 192 while the tally of confirmed cases stood at 167 with 21 patients on ventilator support

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Pune: A 37-year-old driver from Pune, diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), has died in a Pune hospital, taking the toll of suspected and confirmed deaths linked to the nerve disorder here to seven. The number of suspected GBS cases went up to 192 after eight more infections were recorded.

The tally of confirmed cases stood at 167, while 21 patients were on ventilator support, as per authorities. "The deceased worked as a driver in Pune. He was initially brought to a city-based hospital following complaints of weakness in the lower limbs," a Pune civic health official said on Monday.

His relatives didn't admit him to the Pune hospital and instead took him to Nipani in Karnataka on February 1. He was subsequently admitted to a Sangli-based hospital by his relatives where he was administered IVIg (intravenous immunoglobulin) injections, a treatment for GBS, officials said.

"On February 5, the relatives of the patient took a discharge against the medical advice (from Sangli) and admitted him the same day in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Kamala Nehru Hospital, according to officials.

The patient suffered supra-ventricular tachycardia, a heart rhythm disorder during treatment. "He suffered a cardiac arrest on February 9 and died," an official said. According to officials, of the 192 suspected cases, 167 patients were diagnosed with GBS.

Out of the 192 cases, 39 patients were from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 91 were from newly-added villages in the civic area, 29 were from Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, 25 were from Pune rural region and eight were from other districts. Among these cases, 91 patients have been discharged, 48 were in ICU and 21 were on ventilators, according to a release from the state health department.

Pune: A 37-year-old driver from Pune, diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), has died in a Pune hospital, taking the toll of suspected and confirmed deaths linked to the nerve disorder here to seven. The number of suspected GBS cases went up to 192 after eight more infections were recorded.

The tally of confirmed cases stood at 167, while 21 patients were on ventilator support, as per authorities. "The deceased worked as a driver in Pune. He was initially brought to a city-based hospital following complaints of weakness in the lower limbs," a Pune civic health official said on Monday.

His relatives didn't admit him to the Pune hospital and instead took him to Nipani in Karnataka on February 1. He was subsequently admitted to a Sangli-based hospital by his relatives where he was administered IVIg (intravenous immunoglobulin) injections, a treatment for GBS, officials said.

"On February 5, the relatives of the patient took a discharge against the medical advice (from Sangli) and admitted him the same day in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Kamala Nehru Hospital, according to officials.

The patient suffered supra-ventricular tachycardia, a heart rhythm disorder during treatment. "He suffered a cardiac arrest on February 9 and died," an official said. According to officials, of the 192 suspected cases, 167 patients were diagnosed with GBS.

Out of the 192 cases, 39 patients were from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 91 were from newly-added villages in the civic area, 29 were from Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, 25 were from Pune rural region and eight were from other districts. Among these cases, 91 patients have been discharged, 48 were in ICU and 21 were on ventilators, according to a release from the state health department.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNEMAHARASHTRALATEST GBS FATALITYGUILLAIN BARRE SYNDROME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.