Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case Now Reported in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been reported in Hyderabad, raising serious health concerns in the region.

A woman from Siddipet mandal has been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder and is presently undergoing treatment, doctors said. She has been put on ventilator support at a private hospital here, they added.

This comes amid a surge in GBS cases in Maharashtra, where nearly 100 cases have already been recorded in recent weeks. The rising number of cases has drawn attention from health experts, who are closely monitoring the situation.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)?

GBS is a rare autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and even paralysis in severe cases. It is often triggered by bacterial or viral infections, weakening the immune system and causing abnormal immune responses.