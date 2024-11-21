ETV Bharat / state

Infiltration Threat Spurs Odishas Plan For High-Tech Maritime Surveillance

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s picturesque coastline, stretching 480 kilometers across six districts, is grappling with an intensifying infiltration crisis. Refugees from Bangladesh, driven by political unrest and humanitarian challenges, have been infiltrating the state for over a decade. These migrants have not only encroached on coastal lands but also illegally settled in mangrove forests. The ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh has doubled the infiltration threat, prompting the Odisha Police to embark on a comprehensive plan to tighten and modernize its maritime security and surveillance.

Odisha's maritime border spanning Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Ganjam districts is strategically significant and vulnerable, making enhanced patrolling and surveillance essential. The police have prepared a special action plan to modernize the coastal security apparatus by incorporating advanced technology and increasing manpower.

Modernizing Maritime Security

The Odisha Police plan to deploy new mechanized boats designed for both shallow waters like those near Balasore and deeper regions like Gopalpur. These boats will improve interception capabilities in various marine terrains. In addition to this, high-performance drones capable of monitoring up to 15 kilometers will be introduced. These drones will provide real-time visuals, enabling swift action against suspicious activities.

To complement the technological upgrade, radar surveillance systems are being integrated to monitor and track unusual movements along the coastline. This blend of modern technology and advanced equipment aims to create an impregnable maritime security structure.

Human Resource Expansion

Recognizing the importance of skilled personnel, Odisha Police plans to recruit 3,000 retired soldiers with prior experience in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Coast Guard, Navy, and Army. These veterans will focus on patrolling high-risk areas, particularly the coasts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara.

Police DG YB Khurania emphasized the urgency of this initiative, stating that the primary recruitment process will be expedited. A detailed profile of eligible candidates will be prepared, and notifications soon be issued for the recruitment drive.

Coastal Threats and Expert the Insights

Senior journalist Ambika Prasad Kanungo pointed out the vulnerability of Odisha’s coastline, stating, “It takes only 8–9 hours for domestic boats from Bangladesh to reach Odisha’s shores. This allows infiltrators to enter undetected and encroach on forest lands. Modern equipment and skilled manpower are crucial to curb illegal trafficking, including drugs, arms, and counterfeit currency.”

Bangladeshi Infiltration in Numbers

Official data presented in the Odisha Legislative Assembly reveals that by 2021, 3,740 Bangladeshi infiltrators were residing illegally in various districts of the state. While Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Malkangiri reported the highest numbers, experts believe the actual figures may be much higher.

The Chief Minister has directed to form committees at tehsil, block, and police station levels to monitor and collect data on Bangladeshi infiltrators. Efforts are underway to identify and track their presence in Odisha.

Apart from infiltration, Bangladeshi migrants have also encroached on forest lands, particularly in the mangrove forest area. This illegal activity poses an environmental threat, alongside the social and economic challenges of managing undocumented populations.

Patrolling Enhancements

The police’s revamped security plan includes:

• Deployment of mechanized boats for deep-sea and shallow-water patrolling.