Shani Shingnapur (Maharashtra) : They say doors for them are an additional burden - to lock and unlock. Used to staying in houses that do not trust doors but Lord Shani, people in Shani Shingnapur live life unburdened and carefree about their belongings, for they feel their houses are protected by the divine force.

However, some people have raised uncomfortable questions about the trust people have in God to keep houses open throughout. They question, is Shani Shingnapur truly theft-free?

Situated in Ahilyanagar district, Shani Shingnapur, four kilometers from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ahilyanagar highway and 75 kilometers from the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, holds significance for having houses that have no doors, trees that do not reflect shade, and a God who does not have a temple. The place has been a draw for tourists who visit Maharashtra as a tourist destination.

'Guarded' By Shanidev, Every House In Shani Shingnapur Opens Doors To Faith, Some Raise Questions (ETV Bharat)

A striking black stone idol of Lord Shani, believed to be swayambhu (self-manifested) is installed here and worshipped.

Legend has it that 500 years ago, there was a major flood in the Pansanala river and a stone boulder got washed away in this water to get stuck in a berry tree. It was during this time that an old man in the village saw in his dream that the boulder was Shani Dev. The villagers took the boulder out of the stream and installed it in its present place. But when they tried to build a temple for the idol's sanctity, Shani Dev gave them a vision not to build a temple. Therefore, even today, the idol of Shani Dev is installed in the open on a stone square.

Since the Lord remained in the open, the villagers too decided to keep the doors of their houses open. For those who built their houses later also followed the tradition. Even offices and banks in the village do not have doors, latches, or locks. In 2011, the UCO Bank opened a branch in Shani Shingnapur without a door or locker, managing crores in deposits and loans.

This unique tradition of Shani Shingnapur village and its religious importance attracts a large crowd of devotees to visit the place every year. A film ‘Suryaputra Shani Dev’ was aired on Doordarshan in 1993, which also created curiosity among people, both devotees and tourists, to visit the village, which has a population of approximately 4500 people.

Today, nearly 10,000-20,000 devotees visit the place daily, with numbers rising to over a lakh on Saturdays. Shani Amavasya alone attracts about 8-10 lakh pilgrims. Festivals, aarti rituals, and the special month of Shravan record an overwhelming surge of worshippers, contributing to the village economy and sustaining local livelihoods.

After the Shaneshwar Devasthan Trust was established in 1963, it transformed the village into a hub of religious and social activities where hospitals, schools, a cowshed, a Warkari hostel started functioning. The tallest Navagraha pillar in Maharashtra has also been constructed here. Late Baburao Bankar, who had studied up to the fourth standard, oversaw the work of the trust as its president for 30 consecutive years.

However, now activists and rationalists say otherwise. Dr. Hamid Dabholkar of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti said that the police station in the village has records showing registration of crimes. Even corruption scandals have allegedly been levelled against the temple trust. “When morality is practiced as faith, it is welcome. But why make false claims? It is time people must ask what is actually being achieved by claiming things which are wrong,” he asserts.

In July, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had stated that a criminal case will be registered against trustees of the Shani Shingnapur temple trust involving a massive scam on fake employees and donation fraud. He had said that external agencies will be appointed to investigate the matter. The matter came to light after a report by the Charity Commissioner highlighted financial irregularities at the temple alleging listing of 2,447 ghost employees and diversion of crores through inflated payrolls and fake donation apps.

Today, some households have added sliding panels or curtains to protect their homes from animal intrusion and outsiders. But locks remain absent.