GST Notices Are Just Intimations, Not Final: Joint Commissioner Assures Traders At Awareness Workshop

Bengaluru: In response to growing concerns among small business owners over GST notices and compliance, the Income Tax Department, Government of Karnataka, organised a GST awareness workshop in Bengaluru. The session was led by Meera Suresh Pandit, Joint Commissioner of GST, who clarified key issues and addressed the confusion surrounding GST notices, registration requirements, and compliance processes.
Notices Are Based on Transaction Data, Not Final Demands
During the session, Pandit emphasised that GST notices recently issued to small traders are not final orders, but rather intimations based on transaction data gathered through digital platforms such as UPI, Paytm, and PhonePe.
“These notices are based on the information we have received regarding your transactions. They are not final. If your business deals only in exempted goods, you must provide documentation so officials can verify and close the matter,” Meera said. She added that even cash transactions are being reviewed, and the purpose of these notices is to ensure businesses comply with GST laws, not to penalise them arbitrarily.
Who Needs to Register Under GST?
Pandit explained that registration under GST is mandatory if a trader’s annual aggregate turnover exceeds ₹40 lakh for goods or ₹20 lakh for services. However, for those with turnovers below ₹1.5 crore, the Composition Scheme is available, which allows traders to file returns quarterly and pay tax at a flat rate of 1%.
Clarification on 18% GST Rate in Notices
Responding to confusion over the 18% GST rate mentioned in many notices, Pandit clarified that this is only a default figure. “Notices mention the upper cap of 18% as a default. This can be reduced if traders present proper documentation showing their actual tax liability,” she explained.
Digital Payments or Cash – All Transactions Are Considered
Pandit addressed a widespread misconception that avoiding digital transactions like UPI will help traders escape tax scrutiny. “India ranks first in digital transactions. Whether it's UPI or cash, all transactions are considered. Not using UPI won’t exempt anyone from tax laws,” she said.
Helpdesk and Toll-Free Support for Traders
To assist traders, the department has set up helpdesks and a toll-free number 1800-4256-300, with trained staff available to guide business owners through registration and filing returns. Pandit warned against middlemen offering unofficial services and urged traders to verify credentials before engaging with anyone claiming to represent the department.
What Is Exempt and What Is Taxable?
The workshop also clarified which items are exempt from GST. These include fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, unpacked food grains, fresh fish, chicken, mutton, and academic education services. However, processed or packaged goods such as pickles, flavoured milk, condensed milk, and bakery items like pastries and cakes are taxable. Services like PG accommodations and cosmetic treatments at diagnostic centres are also taxable if they cross the prescribed annual limits.
Registration Is Free and Fully Online
Pandit emphasised that GST registration is entirely online and free of cost, requiring only relevant documentation. She reminded traders that vendors are not paying GST out of their profits; they are collecting it from customers and depositing it with the government.
Final Message: Don't Panic, Get Informed
The session ended with a clear message from the GST department: it is open to dialogue, committed to transparency, and ready to assist traders in understanding and complying with the law. “It is our responsibility to help you. Please don’t panic. Visit us, talk to us, submit your documents — and we will resolve your concerns,” Pandit concluded.
