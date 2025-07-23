ETV Bharat / state

GST Fiasco: Shop Owners Stop Selling Milk, Curd, Tea And Coffee

Bengaluru: Owners of hundreds of bakeries, condiments and tea shops in Bengaluru on Wednesday stopped selling milk, curd, coffee and tea to protest against the GST notices served on them. As a result, several households had to run from shop to shop to buy milk during the morning hours.

"Milk and curd are exempted from GST. Despite that, several milk booths have been served with notices asking them to pay lakhs of rupees in GST. Therefore, we have decided to stop selling milk, curd tea and coffee for one day," said Narayana, who runs a milk booth in Sanjayanagar.

Several bakeries, condiment stores, and tea stalls across the city have put up signs reading “No Tea, No Coffee – Only Lemon Tea and Black Tea Available.” This move is aimed at expressing discontent with what traders describe as “burdensome and unjustified GST tax notices” sent to small businesses.

A shopkeeper in Frazer Town said, “We have decided not to use milk for the next three days. We will not serve tea or coffee—only black and lemon tea. This is our way of registering a protest.”

The shop owners also wore black badges to express their resentment. A huge protest has been organised by the shop owners in Bengaluru on Thursday (July 24) at the Freedom Park, demanding withdrawal of the notices and also forgoing the GST dues running into lakhs.

Some traders say, “Even if we face losses for two days, it is worth it. We work hard all year, and GST demands are eating away at our earnings. Small traders are being unfairly targeted.”

Thousands of small business owners across Karnataka have received GST notices asking them to pay tax arrears since 2020-21 that ranged from Rs 40 lakh to over Rs 2 crore, triggering panic and fears of business closure. In Bengaluru alone, over 5,500 owners, whose annual transactions exceeded Rs 40 lakh, have received notices.