GST Fiasco: Shop Owners Stop Selling Milk, Curd, Tea And Coffee

Bengaluru: Owners of hundreds of bakeries, condiments and tea shops in Bengaluru on Wednesday stopped selling milk, curd, coffee and tea to protest against the GST notices served on them. As a result, several households had to run from shop to shop to buy milk during the morning hours.
"Milk and curd are exempted from GST. Despite that, several milk booths have been served with notices asking them to pay lakhs of rupees in GST. Therefore, we have decided to stop selling milk, curd tea and coffee for one day," said Narayana, who runs a milk booth in Sanjayanagar.
Several bakeries, condiment stores, and tea stalls across the city have put up signs reading “No Tea, No Coffee – Only Lemon Tea and Black Tea Available.” This move is aimed at expressing discontent with what traders describe as “burdensome and unjustified GST tax notices” sent to small businesses.
A shopkeeper in Frazer Town said, “We have decided not to use milk for the next three days. We will not serve tea or coffee—only black and lemon tea. This is our way of registering a protest.”
The shop owners also wore black badges to express their resentment. A huge protest has been organised by the shop owners in Bengaluru on Thursday (July 24) at the Freedom Park, demanding withdrawal of the notices and also forgoing the GST dues running into lakhs.
Some traders say, “Even if we face losses for two days, it is worth it. We work hard all year, and GST demands are eating away at our earnings. Small traders are being unfairly targeted.”
Thousands of small business owners across Karnataka have received GST notices asking them to pay tax arrears since 2020-21 that ranged from Rs 40 lakh to over Rs 2 crore, triggering panic and fears of business closure. In Bengaluru alone, over 5,500 owners, whose annual transactions exceeded Rs 40 lakh, have received notices.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair a meeting of officers of the Commercial Taxes and Finance Departments at 3 pm today to discuss the concerns of the small businesses.
In the meeting, the CM is expected to seek details of the share of the State and the Central Governments in the GST dues owed by the small businesses and make it public. The move is aimed at countering the Opposition BJP, which has been accusing the State Government of resorting to recovering GST dues to meet its revenue targets.
The BJP also accused the state Congress Government of trying to derail the widely appreciated digital payment system to bring a bad name to the Central Government.
Thousands of shop owners have stopped receiving payments through UPIs (Unified Payments Interface) after they received notices.
Reacting to the unrest, Karnataka's Labour Enforcement Officer Roopa Shetty said that the responsibility of issuing GST notices lies with the state’s commercial tax department.
However, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar clarified, “GST is under the Centre’s purview, but resolving traders' concerns over these notices falls under the State’s responsibility.”
The protesting traders argue that the GST notices have disproportionately affected small vendors, particularly bakeries and local eateries. They have appealed to the government to either withdraw or revise the tax demands to reflect ground realities.
As one protester summed it up: “This is not just about tea or milk. It’s about our survival. We want the government to understand our pain.”
