ETV Bharat / state

Growing Demand Within Ruling TDP For Nara Lokesh's Elevation To Deputy CM Of Andhra

Amaravati: There is growing demand within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and Minister Nara Lokesh to be elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

Lokesh currently oversees the Human Resources Development and IT portfolios, while Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is the only Deputy CM in the Chandrababu-led government. AP Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said there is growing demand among party leaders for the “elevation” of Lokesh.

“To my knowledge, the TDP cadre is very keen to see the party’s general secretary (Lokesh) appointed as Deputy CM. This is the opinion of the party cadre...” Raju told PTI.

A senior TDP leader suggested that Janasena may have some concerns if Lokesh is elevated to the same position as Pawan Kalyan, although the final decision rests with the Chief Minister. He also stated that Lokesh should be positioned to lead both the party and the government when the time comes, making the demand for his elevation justified.

“There is a view that Lokesh should be made the Deputy Chief Minister. The demand stems from the recent membership drive under his supervision, which witnessed a whopping one crore members. Moreover, the time has come for Lokesh to be presented as the future leader of the party,” sources told PTI.

According to TDP sources, the idea of making Lokesh the Deputy Chief Minister was discussed during the party’s internal meeting, although Naidu has yet to comment on the matter. Janasena leaders could not be reached for their comments.