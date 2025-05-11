Groom's 'Celebratory Fire' Kills 50-Year-Old Man In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheeri: The celebrations of a wedding at Jodhpur village here in Uttar Pradesh turned tragic after an alleged ‘celebratory fire’ by a groom hit a 50-year-old villager, Harkaran Singh, leading to his death.
Following the incident, police took the groom, namely Vishwanath, into their custody for further investigation.
Inspector-in-Charge Phoolbehad Awadh Raj Singh Sengar said the incident took place on Saturday when the groom started firing in celebration during the Tilak ceremony, a Hindu ritual that marks the beginning of wedding festivities.
“A bullet accidentally hit Harkaran Singh, who was part of the gathering. Realising the emergency, the accused immediately took Singh to a hospital in his car. However, Singh succumbed to his injuries on the way,” he said.
Sengar alleged that the groom abandoned the body at a nearby hospital and fled the scene, but the police later apprehended him and recovered a gun from his possession as well.
“We have detained the accused groom for questioning. We will take further legal action once we complete the probe,” said the inspector.
The incident has left Singh's family in a state of shock and disbelief. He is survived by two sons and a daughter, who are devastated by the loss.
They have also filed a written complaint with the police, which has assured speedy justice in the case.
Meanwhile, the police have urged people to refrain from practices like ‘celebratory fire’ to ensure safety during festivals, weddings and other events.
