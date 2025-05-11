ETV Bharat / state

Groom's 'Celebratory Fire' Kills 50-Year-Old Man In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheeri: The celebrations of a wedding at Jodhpur village here in Uttar Pradesh turned tragic after an alleged ‘celebratory fire’ by a groom hit a 50-year-old villager, Harkaran Singh, leading to his death.

Following the incident, police took the groom, namely Vishwanath, into their custody for further investigation.

Inspector-in-Charge Phoolbehad Awadh Raj Singh Sengar said the incident took place on Saturday when the groom started firing in celebration during the Tilak ceremony, a Hindu ritual that marks the beginning of wedding festivities.

“A bullet accidentally hit Harkaran Singh, who was part of the gathering. Realising the emergency, the accused immediately took Singh to a hospital in his car. However, Singh succumbed to his injuries on the way,” he said.

Sengar alleged that the groom abandoned the body at a nearby hospital and fled the scene, but the police later apprehended him and recovered a gun from his possession as well.