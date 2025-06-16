ETV Bharat / state

Groom Weds Deceased Fiancee During Last Rites In UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj: In a heart-wrenching incident from Nichlaul town in Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, a wedding ceremony of a deceased woman with her fiancé was held on Sunday. Priyanka (24) died allegedly by suicide at her residence.

Sunny Maddheshia (25) had been in a long-standing relationship with Priyanka, who was the daughter of their house owner. When their families found out about their relationship, they were initially resistant, but eventually, everyone agreed to their love marriage. Their engagement was held recently, and a wedding date was set for five months later.

Wedding preparations were in full swing at home. The marriage hall, decorations, and caterers had all been booked. But on Sunday morning, Priyanka died allegedly by suicide.

Nichlaul Station House Officer Akhilesh Verma stated that they had received information about a suicide. Verma said that a post-mortem has been conducted, and the cause of death is yet to be determined. “After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family,” said Verma, adding that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.