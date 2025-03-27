Groom Refused To Marry On Wedding Day In Punjab; Police File FIR

Moga: A joyous occasion of a wedding turned into a tragedy for a family here in Punjab after the groom failed to show up for the baraat (wedding procession). The incident also shocked the bride, who is still in disbelief.

The family said they waited all day for the baraat and finally approached the police, which registered a First Information Report (FIR) and started the investigation.

The initial probe revealed that the groom had allegedly entered into a “paper marriage” (a marriage of convenience) with another woman before the wedding day. Despite this, the groom's family and a mediator had kept the secret from the bride's family, who were preparing for the wedding, said police.

Bride and groom during prewedding ceremony (ETV Bharat)

“The procession was supposed to arrive at 10 am, but as the day passed, there was no communication or sight of the baraat,” said the bride's mother, expressing shock. “We kept waiting, calling the mediator, and eventually, we were told to bring the bride to the groom’s house. There, the groom admitted he had already arranged a marriage with another girl through a paper contract. The mediator had never informed us of this, and we feel completely cheated,” she said.

The revelation of betrayal distressed the bride as she narrated the ordeal and pleaded for justice and demanded stringent action against the groom, his family and the mediator. “If I don't get justice and something happens to my family, the groom, his family, and the mediator will be responsible,” she said.

A police officer said that the family had informed them that the engagement was confirmed a week ago, but on the wedding day, the groom’s family did not show up with the bride's attire. “We have registered the case, and the groom’s family has been summoned for questioning. We will ensure that the investigation is thorough, and appropriate action will be taken,” said a police officer,” he said.