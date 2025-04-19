Groom 'Flees Wedding Procession, Dies By Suicide' In Amethi, Body Found On Railway Tracks

Amethi: A wedding event turned into a tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district after the groom mysteriously escaped from the procession and was then found dead on the Varanasi-Lucknow route. It is being suspected that he died by suicide.
The incident took place late Friday evening near Bani under Gauriganj police station area. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Yadav (30), son of Ram Kishore Yadav of Raebareli.
As per reports, while the wedding procession was on its way to the bride's place, the groom got down of the car and left the spot. Suspiciously, he then changed the clothes before he was hit by a freight train, which led to his death.
Ravi's family members revealed that he left for Azamgarh with the wedding procession from Raebareli Friday afternoon. When the groom's car reached Saita intersection of Gauriganj, the vehicle got stuck in heavy traffic there. As the car completely slowed down, Ravi stepped out of the car and ran away.
The family members said that they tried to contact Ravi several times but he kept misleading them and didn't share his exact location. Later in the evening, they received information that his body was found near a station on the Varanasi-Lucknow railway track.
When they reached the spot, they confirmed it was Ravi, but what was even more suspicious is that Ravi was not in his wedding attire.
Police suspect the victim might have changed his clothes somewhere on the way. However, the motive behind the incident is still unclear. "The body has been sent for post mortem. Further investigation is underway," said SHO Gauriganj.
While it is yet to be confirmed if it was a suicide, the incident has left both the families in shock.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.