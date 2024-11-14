Constable Groom Demands Rs 5 Lakh And A Bike; Bride Sends Him Behind Bars

Neem Ka Thana: In a bizarre twist in Neem Ka Thana’s Kotwali area in Rajasthan, an ITBP constable, fresh from his wedding vows, decided to test his luck with a dowry demand. Despite being given Rs 5 lakh in cash before the ceremony, the groom reportedly asked for an additional Rs 5 lakh and a bike before the farewell ritual (Vidaai) could commence. The bride, however, wasn’t having any of it and promptly refused to go with him, resulting in a standoff between the two families.

Things escalated quickly, with allegations of misconduct from the groom’s side. Witnesses reported that the groom and his relatives engaged in unruly behavior, allegedly misbehaving with the bride and other women present. With the situation out of control, local police were informed. Circle Inspector Harinarayan Meena confirmed that the police arrested five people, including the groom and his father, for 'disturbing the peace.'

According to the bride’s family, who had already provided a substantial sum in cash during the 'Tilak' ceremony, the groom’s last-minute dowry demands were a blatant insult. The bride, a B.Ed. student from a modest family background, has two brothers who work as laborers to support the household since their father’s passing.

The groom, meanwhile, offered a flimsy defense, claiming that a 'dispute over hiding the shoes' led to the conflict. But the bride stood firm, alleging inappropriate behavior from the groom during the wedding 'phere' (rounds). After being taken into custody, the groom and his family members were later granted bail, though the incident turned into an eye-opener instead of being a joyous occasion.