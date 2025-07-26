ETV Bharat / state

Grief And Outcry As Families Bid Farewell To Students Killed In School Roof Collapse In Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Jhalawar: A silence of grief enveloped Piplod village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district as the last rites of the students killed in the roof collapse of a school building on Friday were held here on Saturday.

Out of the deceased, six children were residents of Piplod village, while one student belonged to a neighbouring village.

The deceased were identified as Payal, Priyanka, Harish, Satish, Kanha, Kundan and Meena. Among them, Kanha and Meena were siblings. Approximately 20 children injured in the incident are undergoing treatment. Following the incident, the District Collector Ajay Singh declared a holiday for all the government schools in the Manoharthana block on Saturday.

After the post-mortem of all the deceased children, the bodies were sent to the village under tight security at around 5 am on Saturday. The entire village broke out in tears when the motionless bodies of their beloved children returned home.

According to Dangipura police station in-charge Vijendra, the mortal remains were handed over to the respective families. The last rites of all the children were performed in the village. The families bid farewell to their beloved kids amid light rain.

The incident took place when the children at Government School in Piplodi were preparing for morning prayers. As the roof of the school building collapsed, several students were trapped under the debris.

According to eyewitnesses, the children had just arrived at school and were heading for the morning prayer when the classroom roof of the 35-year-old building collapsed. Soon, locals and school staff jumped into action while police and administrative officials also rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Neglected Concerns

Kalu Lal, the uncle of a student at the school, said that children had warned teachers about pebbles falling from the roof. But the teachers insisted that the students enter the classrooms, and it was during this time that the accident occurred.