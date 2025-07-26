Grief And Outcry As Families Bid Farewell To Students Killed In School Roof Collapse In Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Jhalawar: A silence of grief enveloped Piplod village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district as the last rites of the students killed in the roof collapse of a school building on Friday were held here on Saturday.
Out of the deceased, six children were residents of Piplod village, while one student belonged to a neighbouring village.
The deceased were identified as Payal, Priyanka, Harish, Satish, Kanha, Kundan and Meena. Among them, Kanha and Meena were siblings. Approximately 20 children injured in the incident are undergoing treatment. Following the incident, the District Collector Ajay Singh declared a holiday for all the government schools in the Manoharthana block on Saturday.
After the post-mortem of all the deceased children, the bodies were sent to the village under tight security at around 5 am on Saturday. The entire village broke out in tears when the motionless bodies of their beloved children returned home.
According to Dangipura police station in-charge Vijendra, the mortal remains were handed over to the respective families. The last rites of all the children were performed in the village. The families bid farewell to their beloved kids amid light rain.
The incident took place when the children at Government School in Piplodi were preparing for morning prayers. As the roof of the school building collapsed, several students were trapped under the debris.
According to eyewitnesses, the children had just arrived at school and were heading for the morning prayer when the classroom roof of the 35-year-old building collapsed. Soon, locals and school staff jumped into action while police and administrative officials also rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.
Neglected Concerns
Kalu Lal, the uncle of a student at the school, said that children had warned teachers about pebbles falling from the roof. But the teachers insisted that the students enter the classrooms, and it was during this time that the accident occurred.
Lokesh, a resident of the village, added that during events held on Independence Day and Republic Day, when public representatives visit the school, residents often complain to them about the unsafe condition of the building. However, the villagers’ appeals were consistently ignored.
Action Against Teachers
Taking serious note of the incident, the Rajasthan government has ordered a high-level investigation. Five teachers of the school were also suspended. The state education minister and other senior officials are expected to visit the spot. The local administration is now engaged in reviewing the condition of the buildings of other schools in the district, so that such tragic incidents can be prevented in future.
Financial Assistance To Beareved Families
The state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased in the incident. He also added that the rooms of the new school building will be named after the deceased students. The government has also announced a contractual job for a member of each family.
CM Pays Tribute
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma paid tribute to the children who lost their lives in the incident. In a high-level meeting held at his residence, he instructed district collectors and department officials to inspect government buildings, especially schools, hospitals and anganwadis. Instructions were also given to get the repair work done on a priority basis.
