Grenade Like Object Hurled At YouTuber's Residence In Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar: A grenade like object was hurled a the house of a YouTuber, Navdeep Sandhu, at Raipur Rasoolpur village in Jalandhar, in the wee hours of Sunday.

A Pakistani gangster-cum-social media influencer Shehzad Bhatti claimed responsibility for the incident, alleging Navdeep who has a channel on YouTube called Rozer Sandhu had made objectionable comments against the Muslim community on social media. In the video, the Pakistani gangster warned of 'bigger action' in future, if the YouTuber was not arrested. Navdeep said he was asleep when the incident occurred. He refuted Bhatti's allegations and said he builds mosques and has got several girls from poor families from Pakistan and Punjab married. "I have not spoken against Islam or done anything to demean the religion. He (Bhatti) is spreading lies to provoke people against me," he said, adding in fact it is Bhatti who has been demeaning gurus. He said he has been receiving threatening calls for the last several days. "I have spoken to him (Bhatti) earlier. He did this to garner fame," he said.

A police team along with bomb disposal squad reached the spot after the incident. Jalandhar SSP Gurmeet Singh said police was informed of the incident at 10 am. "We found a grenade like object from Navdeep's residence. The situation is under control now and there is no need to panic," he said. Singh said the matter is under investigation.

The development comes a day after a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar. A motorcycle-borne person had hurled an explosive device towards the temple in Amritsar, damaging a portion of its wall and shattering window panes.

