Grenade Hurling At Punjab YouTuber's Home: Army Jawan Held Training Accused

Chandigarh: An Army jawan has been arrested in connection with the grenade hurling incident at the residence of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber last month, Punjab Police said on Thursday.

Army jawan Sukhcharan Singh, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested for allegedly providing online training to an accused for throwing a hand grenade, they said.

A hand grenade was hurled at the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on the intervening night of March 15 and 16. However, the grenade did not explode. The police said they apprised the army authorities about the role of the jawan in the matter.

A court in Jalandhar sent the Army jawan to a five-day police remand, they said, that further investigation in the matter was underway.