Grenade Hurling At Punjab YouTuber's Home: Army Jawan Held Training Accused

An army jawan who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested for allegedly providing online training to an accused for throwing a hand grenade

Grenade Hurling At Punjab YouTuber's Home: Army Jawan Held Training Accused
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 17, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST

Chandigarh: An Army jawan has been arrested in connection with the grenade hurling incident at the residence of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber last month, Punjab Police said on Thursday.

Army jawan Sukhcharan Singh, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested for allegedly providing online training to an accused for throwing a hand grenade, they said.

A hand grenade was hurled at the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on the intervening night of March 15 and 16. However, the grenade did not explode. The police said they apprised the army authorities about the role of the jawan in the matter.

A court in Jalandhar sent the Army jawan to a five-day police remand, they said, that further investigation in the matter was underway.

After the incident, Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti claimed responsibility for the attack at the residence of the YouTuber for allegedly using derogatory language against the Muslim community.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

There have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

A hand grenade blast took place at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar district on April 8.

