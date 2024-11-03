Grenade Attack In Crowded Sunday Market In Srinagar, Several Civilians Injured

ETV Bharat / state

The grenade was lobbed at a CRPF bunker near Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar a few hundred meters away from city centre Lal Chowk.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Srinagar: Many civilians were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in a crowded weekly market in Srinagar, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place near TRC, a few hundred meters from city centre Lal Chowk leading to chaos among the vendors and buyers who throng the weekly Sunday market in the city centre.

While there was no statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Police yet, sources told ETV Bharat that five civilians were injured in the incident.

Officials said the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker near Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar.

"Many civilains are injured. They have been rushed to the hospital," official sources said, adding the police and security forces have ghearoed the area.

The area witnesses huge rush of people on Sunday due to flea Market. Hundreds of vendors sell second hand clothes and other household items on Sunday in the market.

The attack follows a day after an encounter took place between security forces and a foreign militant in Khanyar area in Srinagar in which the militant was killed and two security forces personnel were injured.

A heavy posse of police rushed to the spot after the incident. Visuals showed armoured vehicles of the Jammu and Kashmir police patrolling the main square near the Tourist Reception Centre in the city centre.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on “innocent shoppers” at the Sunday market. The CM also asked the security agencies to “do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear”.

In a post on X, Omar wrote, “The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear”.

