Noida Dowry Murder Case: Police Make Fourth Arrest; Father-in-Law Held

New Delhi: Satveer Bhati, the father-in-law of Nikki, the 29-year-old woman who was allegedly set ablaze for dowry in Greater Noida, was arrested by police on Monday, marking the fourth arrest in the case.

This comes hours after the arrest of Nikki's brother-in-law, identified as 28-year-old Rohit Bhati. Rohit Bhati was arrested by Kasna Police near Sirsa Toll Chauraha following a tip-off and manual intelligence inputs, the police said in a statement. Police said Rohit had been absconding since the incident that sparked outrage across the region.

Nikki's husband, Vipin, brother Rohit, mother-in-law and father-in-law are among those mentioned as accused in the First Information Report (FIR). All four have been arrested, police added.

Police arrest Daya Bhati, the mother-in-law and an accused in a dowry murder case, in Greater Noida on Sunday, August 24, 2025. (ETV Bharat)

The case concerns the death of Nikki, who was allegedly beaten and set ablaze on Thursday night by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands at their home in Sirsa village.

Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday and later shot in the leg during an alleged attempt to escape police custody on Sunday. His mother, Daya (55), was also arrested the same day. Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said, "Vipin had snatched a sub-inspector's gun and fired at officers while being escorted to recover evidence, prompting police to retaliate." The police arrested him in an injured state and admitted him to the hospital for treatment, added Kumar.

Police arrested Nikki's brother-in-law, identified as Rohit Bhati in a dowry murder case. (ETV Bharat)

The case has drawn widespread attention as the deceased's father, Bhikhari Singh, alleged that his daughter was being tortured and faced years of escalating dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. Singh claimed that they had already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery to her in-laws, but the demands later increased to Rs 35 lakh in cash.

Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same family and witnessed the incident, told reporters that her younger sister was assaulted in front of her young son.

She also told police that Nikki was allegedly doused with a flammable liquid and set ablaze. Nikki succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi, according to police.

Vipin Bhati told reporters, "I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husbands and wives often have fights; it is very common..."

