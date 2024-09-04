ETV Bharat / state

Greater Hyderabad Expands: 51 Villages Near ORR To Merge Into GHMC, Creating A Mega Metropolis

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

The expansion plan prepared by the Revanth Reddy led Congress government envisages merging of 51 villages near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The expansion is likely to raise the 150 divisions to 200. A decision is expected after Feb 10, 2026 when the term of the GHMC Governing Body ends, whether to keep the city as a single entity.

An aerial view of Hyderabad city
An aerial view of Hyderabad city (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Revanth Reddy led Congresss government in Telangana has initiated the expansion of Greater Hyderabad by merging 51 villages near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) through a new ordinance. This ordinance marks the first step towards forming a larger municipal entity, referred to as 'Maha Baldia.'

Expansion Details

The Panchayat Raj and Municipal authorities have meticulously selected these villages based on factors such as geographical boundaries, financial resources, and their integration with GHMC. The term for the current gram panchayats has concluded, and the GHMC Governing Body's term will end on February 10, 2026. After this, a decision will be made on whether to keep the city as a single entity or restructure it into multiple parts.

Broadened Coverage

Currently, GHMC includes 150 divisions within an area of 625 square kilometers. With the integration of the 51 villages, the total area will increase to approximately 2,053.44 square kilometers, and the population is expected to reach 1.5 crores. This expansion will likely raise the number of divisions to around 200.

This move aims to enhance governance and infrastructure development across the expanded metropolitan area, addressing the needs of Greater Hyderabad's growing population.

Pertinently, the Telangana government has recently set up the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) to manage disaster response and safeguarding public assets within the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR).

The HYDRA recently caused shockwaves among the political quarters after demolishing film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad besides serving a notice to the residence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's brother Tirupati Reddy at Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society.

