Greater Bengaluru Authority Comes Into Effect; ‘Historic Day,’ Says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday formally launched the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), announcing the city's reorganisation into five separate municipal corporations to enhance citizen services, governance, and project execution.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, “September 2, 2025, will go down as a historic day for Bengaluru. From today, five corporations have come into existence: Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, and Bengaluru West City Corporation."

New Administrative Setup

These corporations have been created under law, and on August 26, the GBA Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister with 75 members. According to Shivakumar, commissioners have been appointed as administrative heads of each corporation, supported by additional commissioners, joint commissioners, KAS officers, and chief engineers.

The previous 27 zones have been increased to 50, and 75 sub-zones have been expanded to 150. Each corporation can have up to 150 wards, with an average of 100 wards each. This means that around 500 new representatives will be elected across the city. Half of these seats will be reserved for women. From Wednesday, all tax revenue collected in each corporation’s jurisdiction will remain within that corporation and will not be diverted to the GBA or the state government.

“There will be no violation of the 74th Constitutional Amendment. Full autonomy has been given to the corporations. The GBA will focus on large-scale projects, improved governance, and better coordination,” Shivakumar added. Final ward delimitation will be notified on November 1, followed by reservation notification on November 30.

The State Election Commission has already been asked to begin preparations, including updating the voter list. “After the reservation notification, elections will be held without delay,” he said.

Infrastructure and New Buildings

The foundation stone for new municipal office buildings will be laid on November 1. The government has invited architectural designs from the public, with a ₹5 lakh prize for the best design. Uniformity in the construction of all five corporation offices has been emphasised. Suggestions are also being sought for a new GBA logo.

“In the future, GBA officials will handle only large projects like tunnel roads, while day-to-day issues will be managed by the respective municipal commissioners. This is real decentralisation,” Shivakumar said. When asked about financial disparities, the deputy CM admitted that while Bengaluru East is economically strong, some areas like West are weaker.

“Revenue from one corporation cannot be transferred to another. If a corporation is financially weak, the state government will provide support. Diverting funds between corporations would be unconstitutional,” he explained.

Political Significance

Shivakumar dismissed allegations that the restructuring was politically motivated. “This is not for political gain. It is for my own satisfaction and the benefit of the people. New leaders will emerge from this system, just as Rajiv Gandhi had envisioned, from panchayats to Parliament,” he said.

He also confirmed that mayors of the new corporations will have a fixed tenure of two and a half years, and the GBA will meet once every three months. Shivakumar pointed out that all legal challenges had been rejected.

“The Supreme Court has accepted our affidavit. It has asked us to return after the ward delimitation is completed, with the next hearing set for November 3,” he said. The Deputy CM concluded by calling the launch of GBA a landmark in Bengaluru’s administrative history, “This is one of the proudest days of my public life. None of us is permanent here, but good work will always remain in people’s memory.”