Admissions Open For GGS IP University's MBA Programme, Applications Accepted Till May 20

New Delhi: Candidates can apply for the MBA programme (code 101) offered by GGS IP University through CAT 2024 till May 20.

Amendments related to region, category, rank etc can be made in the form which can be filled till May 20. The results of the first phase of counseling will be announced on May 22. After seat allocation, candidates will be required to deposit Rs 96,000 online as academic fee by May 26. Provisional seat allotment letter too will be issued by May 26. Similarly, verification of documents uploaded for admission can be done till May 28.

On the other hand, cancellation of allotted seats can be done till May 28. Detailed information in this regard is available on both the university websites www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in.

Meanwhile, IP University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious International Vaccine Institute (IVI), South Korea. The MoU was signed by IPU Registrar Dr Kamal Pathak and IVI Director General Prof Jerome H Kim. The MoU aims to establish collaborative partnerships in areas related to vaccine research, training and equipment development. The two institutions will jointly engage in scientific and technical review and provide consultancy services in vaccine research and development.

The institutions will also collaborate for joint training programmes, internships and exchange opportunities for faculty, researchers and students. In addition, they will co-organise workshops, seminars and conferences on various topics related to vaccines, thereby strengthening knowledge sharing and capacity building in the vital field. IP University Vice Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma said that the agreement will start a new chapter in the field of research and development of innovative vaccines. Prof Jerome Kim from IVI also expressed commitment to build a strong and lasting collaborative relationship with IP University.