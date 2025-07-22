'Grave Miscarriage of Justice': J-K High Court Reopens UAPA Case Against Kashmiri Men For Anti-India Speeches

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has reversed the discharge of two Kashmiri men accused of "propagating that Jammu and Kashmir is an occupied territory". While calling the trial court's order "palpably wrong" and "perverse", the High Court restored charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against them.

A division bench comprising Justice Sanjay Parihar and Justice Sanjeev Kumar ruled that the trial court had grossly misapplied legal standards when it discharged Ameer Hamza Shah and Rayees Ahmad Mir, both residents of Bandipora district, from prosecution under Section 13 of the UAPA.

"A reading of the charge sheet would show that the respondents (Shah and Mir) were found inciting general public that had gathered after Friday prayers on March 20, 2015 at Bandipora market to take up a struggle in order to effect secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India," the bench observed in its 10-page judgment. "They were propagating that Jammu and Kashmir is an occupied territory and exhorting the persons present there to initiate a struggle to achieve the objective of its separation from the Indian dominion."

The bench found that the lower court’s order dated September 29, 2021, "suffered from non-application of mind and erroneous application of law."

While setting aside the trial court's order, it said,"The discharge of the respondents has resulted in grave miscarriage of justice, and by way of an erroneous order, respondents have been discharged. The court was required to evaluate the material placed before it only for the purpose of charge/discharge but not to sift the evidence in its totality."

"We find that the impugned order is not sustainable on any count as it suffers from non-application of mind and erroneous application of law, thus, on the face of it, is perverse and is, therefore, set aside," the bench ruled, directing the trial court to proceed with framing of charge under Section 13 of the UAPA and "dispose of the challan in accordance with law."

The High Court also clarified that under Section 13(1) of the UAPA, "inciting a struggle for cession of J&K from the Union of India an activity punishable," and that the accused had "squarely covered within the definition of unlawful activity" as per Section 2(1)(O) of the Act.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Bandipora Police Station, which accuses the respondents of delivering anti-national speeches after Friday prayers on March 20, 2015. According to the prosecution, they called for Jammu and Kashmir's separation from India, branding it an "illegally occupied" territory, and "were inciting the general public to initiate struggle for achieving the objective of separating Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Dominion."

The police relied on statements from multiple Head Constables present on duty, including Ghulam Rasool, Gulzar Ahmad, Mohammad Saifi, SGHC Abdul Jabbar, and Ijaz Ahmad, who testified that a large crowd had gathered to hear the accused speak.

"These accusations…prima facie bring the allegations within the ambit of 'unlawful activity'… because the respondents were calling for and inciting a struggle for cession of J&K from the Union of India an activity punishable under Section 13(1) of the Act," the bench noted.

The trial court had relied on the Supreme Court's 1995 ruling in Balwant Singh vs State of Punjab, where the top court had held that the mere raising of slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad" did not amount to sedition or incitement as no public disorder had followed.

The High Court, however, said that the facts in the present case were "clearly distinguishable." "Reliance by the trial court…was uncalled for...," the judges said. "In Balwant Singh, the accused had already been convicted but in the present case the matter was still at infancy and the prosecution was yet to adduce evidence in support of the accusations raised under Section 13 of the Act. Therefore, there is no parallel to case in hand and the facts of the Balwant Singh case."

While acknowledging that the respondents were not linked to any banned organisation, the High Court held that "they were acting in individual capacity and had raised anti-national slogans advocating secession."

"The accused is entitled to discharge only if the statements recorded under Section 161 CrPC, which the prosecution proposes to adduce to prove the guilt of the accused, even if fully accepted without being challenged in cross-examination or rebutted by the defence, cannot show that the accused committed an offence, there a case of discharge can be said to be made out," the court said.