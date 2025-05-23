Gratuity, PF Of Staff Not Eligible For Pension Can't Be Withheld In Name Of Disciplinary Action: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has stated that no disciplinary action can be initiated against an employee after retirement. It has also clarified that Gratuity and Provident Fund (PF) benefits of employees, who are not eligible for pension, cannot be withheld in the name of disciplinary action.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Marne issued this verdict while hearing a petition relating to a case of Maharashtra Homeopathy Council, where it had taken disciplinary action against two women employees and dismissed them from work. Also, their Gratuity and PF were withheld.

Both the employees, Shamla Hardikar and Madhavi Shinde, had filed a petition challenging the council's action in the Bombay High Court.

The bench mentioned that there is no provision in the law to take disciplinary action against an employee, who is not eligible for pension, after retirement. It clarified that the retirement benefits, including Gratuity and PF, should be given to the heirs of the petitioners and these cannot be withheld in the name of punishment.

Asserting that an employee is eligible for disciplinary action after retirement only if there is a special rule in the separate Act of the relevant establishment, the high court has ordered the Maharashtra Homeopathy Council to cancel the punishment announced for the two employees and give them immediate retirement benefits. Unfortunately, one of the petitioners, Madhavi, passed away while the verdict was awaiting. So, the high court ordered the council to hand over her retirement benefits to her heirs.

What is the case?

Shamla Hardikar retired on March 31, 2011, and Madhavi Shinde retired on May 31, 2010. The investigation into complaints against them was ordered while they were still in service. The department took disciplinary action against them by ordering their dismissal from work on February 5, 2013.

The court heard the case of whether a disciplinary action initiated when they were in service can be continued and punishment awarded even after retirement. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court declared the department's action and punishment illegal and quashed it.