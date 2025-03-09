ETV Bharat / state

Grandson Murders Grandmother Over Money For Alcohol In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A shocking crime has surfaced from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a man strangled his grandmother to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol. The accused fled the scene after committing the murder, but police later arrested him based on crucial evidence.

The incident took place at Pauda Village, Sihora Police Station Area

The murder took place at Pauda village under the Sihora police station area of Jabalpur district. On March 1, police received information about the killing of 57-year-old Buttan Bai Kol. Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay visited the crime scene and directed the Sihora police to arrest the culprit. A team was formed to investigate the case.

Accused Confesses to Crime

During the police investigation, key evidence led to the arrest of 27-year-old Santosh Kol, the deceased’s grandson. Upon interrogation, he admitted to the murder, revealing that on the night of February 28, he had gone to his grandmother’s house while intoxicated. He demanded ₹500 from her, but when she only offered ₹200, he became enraged. In a fit of rage, he strangled her and then slit her throat with a sickle, killing her on the spot.