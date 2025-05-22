ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Grandfather Holds Fair To Mark Birth Of His Granddaughter In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vilas Korde (middle) at the fair he organised after the birth of his grand-daughter ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The joy of Vilas Korde knew no bounds when he got to know that he had become a grandfather. He was blessed with a grand-daughter Reva and to share the joy, he conducted a fair.

Seems absurd but this happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra's Marathwada. The patriotic grandfather also is ensuring that each guest is given Indian Map in honour of the Indian Armed Forces for successfully executing Operation Sindoor.

Korde, who is a businessman, and his wife Alka Korde, reside here. Their daughter Pallavi and son-in-law Mandar Kulkarni, were blessed with a baby girl three months ago. Her naming ceremony was held at the Kulaswamini Mangal Karyalay in CIDCO area and it was unique.

There was a toy train, sea-saw, trampoline and numerous toys. Guests were fed with sumptuous snacks like Pani-puri, popcorn, Ragda Pattis and Poori-Sabji.