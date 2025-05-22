Maharashtra | Grandfather Holds Fair To Mark Birth Of His Granddaughter In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The joy of Vilas Korde knew no bounds when he got to know that he had become a grandfather. He was blessed with a grand-daughter Reva and to share the joy, he conducted a fair.
Seems absurd but this happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra's Marathwada. The patriotic grandfather also is ensuring that each guest is given Indian Map in honour of the Indian Armed Forces for successfully executing Operation Sindoor.
Korde, who is a businessman, and his wife Alka Korde, reside here. Their daughter Pallavi and son-in-law Mandar Kulkarni, were blessed with a baby girl three months ago. Her naming ceremony was held at the Kulaswamini Mangal Karyalay in CIDCO area and it was unique.
There was a toy train, sea-saw, trampoline and numerous toys. Guests were fed with sumptuous snacks like Pani-puri, popcorn, Ragda Pattis and Poori-Sabji.
All the guests, including youth, children and elderly people, thoroughly enjoyed the fair. "I am satisfied that the guests have blessed my grand-daughter," Korde told ETV Bharat.
While the Korde couple, did not receive any gifts, they kept a donation box at the fair. Alka Korde said that the donations would be given to an orphanage.
Banners praising the Indian Army were also put up at the venue. While departing, the guests raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. "I took efforts to ensure that the children who came have a sense of pride towards the Indian Army," Vilas Korde added.