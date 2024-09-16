ETV Bharat / state

Grandfather And Granddaughter Dead, Grandson Critically Injured In Horrific Road Accident In Telangana

Jagtial (Telangana): In a tragic accident, a man and his granddaughter lost their lives, while his grandson was critically injured after a speeding private bus hit their two-wheeler in Telangana's Jagtial on Sunday. The accident also left two other individuals, traveling on a separate two-wheeler, seriously injured.

The mishap took place on Sunday evening at Polasa village in Jagtial district.

According to Jagtial Rural Police, Bindla Lacchanna (55), a farmer from Allipur in Raikal mandal, was returning to his village with his granddaughter Naraveni Srinidhi (9) and grandson Mallikarjun, both from Dharmapuri, after school was closed for a holiday on Monday. While traveling on a two-wheeler, they were struck by a private bus, which was overtaking an RTC bus, police said. The bus, en route from Kondagattu to Dharmapuri, also collided with another two-wheeler in front of them, it added.

Police said that the impact of the crash killed Bindla Lacchanna and Srinidhi instantly and their bodies were dragged 150 meters before the bus finally stopped. Mallikarjun, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the Jagityala District Central Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Karimnagar for advanced treatment.