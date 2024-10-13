Bastar Dussehra Festival: Maiji's Palanquin Gets Grand Welcome; Huge Crowds Attend Mawali Parghav Ritual

Bastar: The world-famous Bastar Dussehra festival, Mawali Parghav, was performed on Saturday night. The ritual of bringing together the two goddesses was performed in the courtyard of Jagdalpur Danteshwari temple in Kutrubadha.

As per tradition, Mawali Devi's Chhatra Doli and Danteshwari's Chhatra were brought from Dantewada to Danteshwari temple in Jagdalpur. Maiji's Doli and Chhatra, which arrived from Dantewada, were given a grand welcome by royal family member Kamalchand Bhanjdeo and other residents of Bastar.

Kamalchand Bhanjdeo said, "Wearing safa, the palanquin of the goddess is placed in the Danteshwari temple located in the Raj Mahal premises and is included in other rituals of the Dussehra festival. It is a great pleasure to see the customs and traditions. India will become the world leader only through traditions, and the coming generation will also perform the rituals in the same way."

Kamalchand performed Puja Archana of Maiji's palanquin. After which Maiji's palanquin was kept inside the temple till the end of the Dussehra festival. The palanquin and umbrella will be included in the important rituals of Bastar Dussehra, such as Bhitar Raini and Bahar Raini, Kutum Jatra, and Kachan Jatra.

Krishna Kumar Padhi, Priest, Danteshwari Temple, said, "Since the princely era, gods and goddesses have been invited here during Dussehra, and even today, other gods and goddesses were invited along with Mawali Devi. After the invitation, all the deities, along with Mawali Devi, reached Bastar to celebrate Dussehra."

Manjhi, a resident, said, "This ritual was performed at Kutru Bada of Sanjay Market. There is a lot of change in the Dussehra festival. The crowd is very high now. Apart from the people of India, people from abroad also come to Bastar."

Balak Anurud, a resident of Bhilai, said that he had come here with his family from Bhilai, especially to see the Bastar Dussehra festival and expressed gratitude to see the festival here.

Kedar Kashyap, Forest Minister, Chhattisgarh, said, "The devotion and reverence of the devotees seen in the Mawali Parghav ritual is unprecedented. A huge crowd gathered and had the darshan of the goddess. People's faith is associated with the goddess."

Thousands of people arrive every year to see the Mawali Paraghav ritual celebrated in the courtyard of Danteshwari temple, which is being held with great pomp since the princely era 600 years ago. Maharaja Rudra Pratap Singh of Bastar used to give a grand welcome to the doli. This tradition is still followed well in Bastar.

According to the belief, Mawali is the goddess of Malavalya village of Karnataka state, who was brought by Chhindak Nagavanshi King during his reign in Bastar. Chhindak Nagavanshi kings ruled Bastar between the 9th and 14th centuries. After this, when King Annam Dev of the Chalukya dynasty established his new kingdom in Bastar, he recognised Goddess Mawali as his Kuldevi. Mawali Parghav ritual was started to give due respect and welcome to Mawali Devi in the Bastar Dussehra festival.