Grand Wax Museum To Be Opened On Ram Temple Premises On Deepotsav

A view of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar in Ayodhya on Thursday, June 05, 2025. ( IANS )

Ayodhya: A grand wax museum being built on the premises of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on Deepotsav this year, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday. Built on the parikrama path of the temple, the 10,000 square feet museum will offer devotees and tourists a unique cultural and historical experience, said a statement.

Nearly Rs 7.5 crore has been invested in the project so far, it said. The museum will feature wax statues of nearly 50 major characters from the Ramayana, including Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman, Lord Hanuman, Sugriv and Jatayu. Each statue is being designed to appear life-like, with detailed expressions, costumes and historical authenticity.

Key episodes like the Ram-Ravan battle, Sita's abduction, Hanuman's journey to Lanka, and the construction of Ram Setu will also be recreated through a blend of wax artistry and modern technology. Audio-visual effects and interactive displays will enhance the experience, the statement said.

A Maharashtra-based organisation, in collaboration with experts from Kerala, is crafting the statues. The Yogi Adityanath government has undertaken several ambitious projects to establish Ayodhya on the global tourism map, the statement said.