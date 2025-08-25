ETV Bharat / state

Grand Wax Museum To Be Opened On Ram Temple Premises On Deepotsav

The museum will feature wax statues of nearly 50 major characters from Ramayana, including Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman, Lord Hanuman, Sugriv and Jatayu.

A view of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar in Ayodhya on Thursday, June 05, 2025.
A view of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar in Ayodhya on Thursday, June 05, 2025. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 25, 2025 at 7:17 AM IST

Ayodhya: A grand wax museum being built on the premises of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on Deepotsav this year, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday. Built on the parikrama path of the temple, the 10,000 square feet museum will offer devotees and tourists a unique cultural and historical experience, said a statement.

Nearly Rs 7.5 crore has been invested in the project so far, it said. The museum will feature wax statues of nearly 50 major characters from the Ramayana, including Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman, Lord Hanuman, Sugriv and Jatayu. Each statue is being designed to appear life-like, with detailed expressions, costumes and historical authenticity.

Key episodes like the Ram-Ravan battle, Sita's abduction, Hanuman's journey to Lanka, and the construction of Ram Setu will also be recreated through a blend of wax artistry and modern technology. Audio-visual effects and interactive displays will enhance the experience, the statement said.

A Maharashtra-based organisation, in collaboration with experts from Kerala, is crafting the statues. The Yogi Adityanath government has undertaken several ambitious projects to establish Ayodhya on the global tourism map, the statement said.

Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said the wax museum construction is progressing rapidly and is being closely monitored to ensure timely completion. The project is being executed under a Public-Private Partnership model, similar to the Bhool Bhulaiya project in Amaniganj.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar noted that the wax museum will give a new dimension to Ayodhya's cultural heritage.

He added that along with this project, road-widening, beautification of the Saryu ghats, and other infrastructure projects are underway in Ayodhya to make it a world-class religious and cultural centre. During Deepotsav every year, millions of lamps are lit in Ayodhya, a tradition that has earned the city global recognition and world records.

